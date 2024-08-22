Stormy start to Assam Assembly’s autumn session: Opposition walks out over smart meter row

Guwahati, August 22: The Assam Assembly’s autumn session kicked off on a stormy note on Thursday as Opposition parties staged a walkout just hours after proceedings began.

The walkout was sparked by the speaker’s refusal to allow a discussion on the contentious issue of smart meters, which the Opposition claims have burdened consumers with exorbitant electricity bills.

Opposition leaders accused the government of silencing dissent, alleging that the speaker denied MLAs the opportunity to address the “discrepancies” in the smart meter system and the challenges faced by consumers.

They demanded a thorough investigation into alleged corruption surrounding the smart meters.

Following the walkout, Opposition members held a demonstration in the Assembly premises, protesting against the government’s “indifferent attitude” toward the issue. Holding placards, the members of the Opposition called for the government to issue a white paper on the matter

Earlier in the day, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi led the charge, staging a unique protest by holding a lamp in one hand and a smart meter in the other.

The Raijor Dal chief demanded the immediate withdrawal of the smart meter system, which he claimed was “looting the consumers left, right, and centre”.

“Hammered by the exorbitant bills of the new smart meter system, we have to revert to the olden days of using oil lamps,” Gogoi told the press, showcasing his electricity bills from the past three years to highlight the steep hike.

According to Gogoi, his May electricity bill soared from Rs. 4,044 in 2022 to Rs. 6,070 in 2024, underscoring the financial strain caused by the new system.

Gogoi was responding to an earlier statement by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in which he asserted that the installation of smart meters has led to a decrease in electricity consumption across the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a bid to address public discontent, the chief minister announced that electricity bills would decrease starting April 1, 2025, with the government set to slash unit prices by Re. 1. Currently, the unit price for electricity stands at Rs. 5.90 per unit.

As the debate over smart meters continues to intensify, the Assam Assembly's Autumn Session promises to be a heated battleground between the government and the Opposition.