Assam

Storm wreaks havoc in Biswanath Chariali

By The Assam Tribune
Storm wreaks havoc in Biswanath Chariali
Biswanath Chariali, May 27: An afternoon storm wreaked havoc in Biswanath Chariali on Saturday.

As per initial reports, the storm left a family homeless after gusty winds uprooted two huge trees and destroyed a house of a person named Girinda Das.

The incident took place in Biswanath Ghat.

Although no casualties were reported during the incident but the poor family is now in a state of despair.

The Assam Tribune


