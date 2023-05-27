Storm wreaks havoc in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali, May 27: An afternoon storm wreaked havoc in Biswanath Chariali on Saturday.

As per initial reports, the storm left a family homeless after gusty winds uprooted two huge trees and destroyed a house of a person named Girinda Das.

The incident took place in Biswanath Ghat.

Although no casualties were reported during the incident but the poor family is now in a state of despair.