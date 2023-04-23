Storm leaves trail of devastation in Tinsukia district; two dead

DOOMDOOMA, April 23: Two persons reportedly lost their lives in a devastating storm accompanied by heavy showers and hail that lashed in several parts of Tinsukia district last night.

The deceased have been identified as Deb Kumar Thakur (aged 27) of Line No - 1 of Bordubi Tea Estate of Doomdooma and Bijoy Manki (aged 58) of Borhapjan Molan Pathar Village of Doomdooma.

According to police, Deb Kumar Thakur was returning home from Doomdooma on a bike with one of his friends while a big tree fell on them near Budlabeta Tea Estate killing him on the spot. On the other hand, the other deceased Bijoy Manki came out of his house to see outside during the storm when a big tree fell on him killing him instantly. Police recovered both the bodies and sent for post-mortem.





The storm left a trail of devastation at different places of the district including Tinsukia and Doomdooma towns. Hundreds of dwelling houses and public properties. The storm uprooted many trees in several places of the district blocking the roads and snapping the electric lines. The cyclone blew away the roofs of many houses in the district.



Power supply is also totally disrupted in the district due to the storm.

Power supply to Rupai Siding and Chapakhowa GSS in Tinsukia district is totally interrupted as nine numbers of towers of 132 KV Tinsukia - Rupai and 132 KV Ledo - Rupai DC lines were collapsed in the storm. The restoration work is in progress.















