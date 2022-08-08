Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

North Lakhimpur: Aug 8: Lakhimpur district was lashed by a heavy storm late last night leaving a trail of devastation in several areas. The worst affected areas were Bogoleejan on the north-western area of North Lakhimpur , Kakoi-Rajgarh on Assam-Arunachal boundary and in Dhakuwakhona. The storm, which occured in the wee hours today, damaged houses and other properties.

Many trees were uprooted and damaged houses and other infrastructures. Power supply has also been disrupted across North Lakhimpur till late in the afternoon today.

In Dhakuwakhona subdivision, the fallen trees disrupted the normal traffic on Dhakuwakhona-Dhemaji PWD road and caused inconvenience to commuters including school students of Harhi HS School who could not move on the road from Panigaon, Deoliyagaon side as trees blocked the way . The storm brought disaster to many muga growers in Dhakuwakhona. A muga hosting Som tree plantation was completely destroyed in Gobindapur area of Dhakuwakhona.

One person identified as Tansila Garh of Dezoo Grant of Lakhimpur was killed in the storm as a tree fell over his house where he was sleeping.