Stop vandalism using Zubeen’s name, urges Union Minister Pabitra Margherita

Guwahati, Sept 27: The soul of Zubeen Garg will not rest in peace if vandalism and hooliganism being carried out using his name are not stopped, said his longtime friend Pabitra Margherita.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Margherita, who is the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, said that Zubeen always stood up for peace and no one should re sort to vandalism using his name.

He said that as the Government has already formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Zubeen's death, people should wait for the completion of the investigation and help the investigation team if anyone has any information about the tragedy.

Recalling his long association with Zubeen Garg, Margherita said that when they met for the first time Zubeen was around 17 years old and he was 15, and the friendship anted till the death of the legendary singer. "We slept in the same bed for nearly 11 years and I was the first listener of majority of his popular songs," he added.

Recalling the old days, Margherita said that Zubeen's first stage show was in Sonari.

"Zubeen got only Rs 6,000 for that show. Incidentally, I did the anchoring for the show and got Rs 300. That was my first attempt at anchoring a show. I was his event manager up to 2004.

That was not a professional relation but I helped him as a friend. But later I started editing two magazines and producing videos and the number of Zubeen's programmes started increasing. So, he had to engage a professional manager. But we remained close friends till his death," he added.

The Union Minister expressed the view that those indulged in violence by using the name of Zubeen should be brought to book. He also thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for cancelling all his programmes to play the key role in bringing the mortal remains of Zubeen and "he also took all the stakeholders on board while arranging for the cremation".

Margherita is of the view that all the works of the legend should be preserved scientifically and all the stake holders should make efforts to popularize his works. He pointed out that the Government alone cannot carry out all the works that need to be done and the people of Assam must come forward to give suggestions in this regard. He also suggested that universities and cultural organisations should start carrying out research on all the creations of Zubeen.