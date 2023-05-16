Stop installation of prepaid smart electricity meters: Silchar residents

Silchar, May 16: Demanding a stoppage in the process of installation of the prepaid smart electricity metres and sustaining with the post paid pattern of billing, people of Silchar staged a protest demonstration on Monday.

Responding to the call given by the Assam Electricity Consumers Association Cachar district committee, people belonging to various associations assembled in front of the Khudiram statue.

Ajoy Acharjee, convener, state committee of the association said that the move to install smart metres has been augmented to please the corporates while the decision has come as a body blow to the taxpaying consumers.

Interestingly, the protesters alleged that despite submitting a written application on May 6, seeking administrative permission to stage today's demonstration, the gathering had to wait for a long while to obtain the necessary permission to stage the protest demonstration.

Later, the irked members submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, through the Cachar Deputy Commissioner highlighting the plight of the commoners and demanded his intervention to stop the process of installation of the prepaid smart electricity meters.