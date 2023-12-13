STF operation against counterfeit trade: six apprehended with fake gold, currency in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 13: Based on credible information regarding the illicit trade of counterfeit gold and currency, the Special Task Force of the Assam Police arrested six people and seized several items from Guwahati’s Lalmati area on Tuesday.

As per sources, the raid unfolded at Lalmati, in close proximity to the IIE Office, falling within the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station.

During the operation, six individuals identified as Debdas Halder, Santosh Mandal, Nitay Halder from West Bengal, Manuj Kumar from Uttarakhand, Shivam Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, and Saddam Hussain from Assam were apprehended by the police.

The seized items include three suspicious boat-shaped weights resembling gold, with a total weight of 3.556 kilograms. Additionally, the authorities recovered 315 counterfeit currency notes of Rs. 200 and Rs. 500 denominations, amounting to a staggering total of Rs. 1,04,700 and five mobile phones.

The perpetrators also possessed a sum of Rs. 1,08,490 in cash. The authorities are currently conducting the necessary formalities to further interrogate the apprehended individuals and gather additional information related to the illegal activities.







