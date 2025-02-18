STF intensifies action in Dhekiajuli’s Char-Sapori areas, 3 held for drug, arms smuggling

Tezpur, Feb 18: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police arrested three individuals from the Muslim Chapori area near Barchala under Dhekiajuli Police Station, recently.

The trio, identified as Matibur Rahman (26), Julfikar Ali (32), and Sohidul Islam (30) from Upper Panbari, Dhekiajuli, were taken into custody for their involvement in several criminal activities, including arms smuggling and drug trafficking.

During the operation, STF personnel recovered an HK33 rifle, 30 live cartridges, and various incriminating materials from the accused.

The STF, which had launched the operation in the Char area, confirmed that the arrested individuals were part of a larger criminal network involved in drug peddling, arms trafficking, women trafficking, and theft of vehicles like cars and motorcycles.

The crackdown on the Char-sapori areas, which have become hotspots for illegal activities, has raised concerns among locals.

Many residents report that criminal networks have expanded in the minority-dominated belts of the district, exploiting vulnerable youth.

Alarmingly, young students studying at Tezpur’s academic institutions, including Tezpur Medical College and Tezpur University, have been identified as prime targets for these criminal syndicates, further jeopardising their futures.

Addressing the issue, Tezpur University authorities had urged the Sonitpur district administration to take immediate action to safeguard the students and restore order to the region.

Earlier this year, then Special DGP Harmeet Singh and STF Chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta, during a press meet, had highlighted the STF’s "bottom-to-top" approach in tackling drug trafficking.

Singh, now the DGP, had highlighted the Union Home Minister Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive for a comprehensive strategy. "To dismantle drug networks, we must work both from top to bottom and bottom to top," Singh had said.

In the same press meet, STF Chief Mahanta had added that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the STF to intensify efforts to combat petty drug peddlers across the state.

- By Shambhu Boro