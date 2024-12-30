STF continues crackdown on ABT sleeper cells, mastermind arrested in Kokrajhar

Guwahati, Dec 30: In a major crackdown against the sleeper cells of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a banned terrorist outfit affiliated with Al Qaeda in Bangladesh, the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended Gazi Rahman, the 35-year-old mastermind behind anti-national operations.

Rahman was arrested in a special operation conducted in collaboration with the Kokrajhar Police on Sunday night. “The absconding prime accused Gazi Rahman of Kokrajhar district was apprehended by a team of STF with assistance of Kokrajhar Police,” a statement issued by the Assam Police on Monday, read.

This arrest marks a significant breakthrough, bringing the total number of ABT cadres arrested by the Assam Police STF to 11 in the past 13 days. The operations have targeted areas across Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts, dismantling sleeper cells and preventing potential terror attacks.

Earlier on December 24, the STF, led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, arrested two cadres of the Bangladesh-based terror outfit, following the apprehension of eight suspected members during a raid on December 18.

Speaking on the operation, Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Harmeet Singh commended the STF’s efforts. “The STF has successfully dismantled one sleeper cell and averted a major terror attack in the country,” Singh said, adding that all arrested individuals are connected through a network orchestrated by ABT handlers in Bangladesh.

The crackdown also led to the seizure of substantial weaponry, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs), handmade rifles resembling AK-47s, iron cases, plates, and fragments capable of devastating impact when used in IEDs.

"The seizure of 24 blank cartridges alongside the rifles indicates these individuals have been practising with the weapons," Singh revealed.

Singh declared that the arrests have thwarted ABT’s plans to establish a terror network in India under directives from their handlers in Pakistan and Bangladesh. "With this operation, we have managed to thwart their initial attempt," he said.