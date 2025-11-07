STF busts wildlife trafficking racket in Nagaon, pangolin scales & tokay geckos seized

Guwahati, Nov 7: In a major crackdown on wildlife trafficking, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police intercepted two individuals allegedly involved in the illegal smuggling of endangered species, officials said on Friday.

The STF also recovered several protected wildlife species and their body parts from the possession of the arrested accused.

An Assam Police spokesperson said that in a significant operation against wildlife traffickers, a team of the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, intercepted two individuals engaged in the illegal smuggling of endangered species in the Jakhalabandha area of Nagaon district during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

He said that acting on a specific intelligence input and with operational support from the Wildlife Crime Control (WCC) authority, the STF team launched an operation in the Kuthori area under the jurisdiction of Jakhalabandha Police Station on Thursday.

During the operation, the STF team intercepted two suspects riding a Honda Glamour motorcycle near a local playground and recovered several protected wildlife species and their body parts from their possession.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Bidya Singnar (30) and Samson Kathar (29), both residents of Rongmongve area under Karbi Anglong district.

The valuables recovered from their possession include six Tokay Geckos (locally known as Keko Khap), one live Slow Loris (Lajuki Bandor), Pangolin scales weighing 10.630 kilograms, one Honda Glamour motorcycle, and two mobile phones with SIM cards.

The arrested accused were subsequently handed over by the STF and WCC team to Jakhalabandha Police Station after lodging an FIR. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the police spokesman said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the recovered wildlife species and their parts were intended for trafficking to international markets, where such items are in high demand for illegal trade, he added.

Officials suspect that the protected wildlife species and their body parts, including Pangolin scales, were illegally collected from the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), India’s seventh UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Further investigation is underway.

IANS