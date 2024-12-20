Stay sober, stay safe: The Assam Tribune’s anti-drink & drive campaign kicks off today

Guwahati, Dec 19: The roads of Guwahati, once vibrant with life and energy, are now turning into corridors of danger. Reckless driving, often fuelled by alcohol, has made nighttime commuting a perilous experience. From speeding four-wheelers to swerving two-wheelers, the city streets have witnessed a disturbing rise in accidents caused by intoxicated drivers. Families are being torn apart, and lives cut tragically short—all due to moments of carelessness.

Over the past few years, drink-and-drive incidents have reached alarming proportions, rendering the streets increasingly unsafe. A recent tragedy on GS Road during Diwali underscored this growing menace. A speeding SUV collided with another vehicle, resulting in significant damage. The SUV was completely crushed on impact. The victims, both in their early twenties, were pronounced dead at the scene, while another individual sustained severe injury and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. This heartbreaking incident is just one example of the escalating dangers on Guwahati's roads, where similar cases are frequently reported, underscoring the grave risks posed by drunk driving.

The role of alcohol

Alcohol is a significant factor in road accidents because it impairs a person’s ability to make sound judgments and react swiftly. When consumed, alcohol affects the brain's ability to process information, slowing reaction times and clouding judgment. Drivers under the influence often underestimate their speed, misjudge distances, and make risky decisions, such as overtaking or speeding.

'The risks of an accident multiplies several folds with alcohol intoxication thus reducing the reaction time and severely blurs your judgement', stated Dr. Abhijit Sarma, superintendent, GMCH.

Alcohol also distorts the perception of risk. Intoxicated drivers may believe they are in control, even when their coordination and reflexes are severely compromised. This false sense of security often results in dangerous behaviours, like ignoring traffic signals or speeding, significantly increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Addressing the issue

Guwahati must take a stand against drunk driving—it can no longer afford to ignore the devastating toll of alcohol-related accidents on its residents. In response, a city-wide anti-drink and drive campaign is set to kick off ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Initiated by The Assam Tribune in collaboration with Assam Police, the campaign will run from December 20 to January 2.

This 12-day initiative aims to promote safe and responsible driving amidst the festive season. The campaign will feature several awareness programmes, including a ‘Saved Life’ sticker campaign for vehicles with sober drivers.

The goal is to foster a shift in mindset—a collective understanding that the lives of one’s family, friends, and fellow commuters are too precious to jeopardise for a drink. The campaign will also encourage people to opt for alternative modes of transportation, such as cabs or designated drivers, if they plan to drink.

While the dangers of drunk driving are real and devastating, there is hope. The message is simple yet profound - Drink responsibly, drive responsibly, and most importantly, save lives. The future of the city depends on it.