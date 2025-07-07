Statewide transport paralysis likely as Assam workers join July 9 nationwide strike

Guwahati, July 7: In a show of solidarity with the nationwide call for an All India General Strike on July 9, motor transport workers' organisations in Assam have announced a 24-hour total transport strike beginning 5 am on Wednesday, protesting what they allege are the Centre’s “anti-people” and “anti-worker” policies.

The strike call, initiated by Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and National Federations across the country, is being backed by workers from all sectors in Assam, with mobilisation drives and public meetings being held across the state to ensure “total success.”

“The demands raised in the strike reflect the burning issues of every section of our population,” said the motor transport wokers' organisations in a joint statement, on Monday.









Representatives of the organisations during a press meet in Guwahati, on Monday. (AT Photo)

The 24-hour strike may affect all categories of motor transport vehicles across the state, with normal operations expected to resume from 5 am on July 10.

The transport unions cited a string of legislations and policy measures by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they claim have jeopardised the livelihoods of workers, especially in the transport sector.

Recalling past protests, the unions said that soon after the Modi-led government came to power, it introduced the Road Transport and Safety Bill, 2014, which was eventually withdrawn following “all-out opposition” from transport unions nationwide.

However, the core issues remained, they claimed, with the passage of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which introduced “inhuman fines” and punitive measures on drivers for traffic violations.

These fines, the unions said, were imposed indiscriminately, further crippling the lives of workers already impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

“Excessive fines and harassment drove large numbers of drivers out of the profession. The intent was to destroy the public transport sector and hand it over to corporate houses,” the forum alleged.

The motor transport workers have also opposed Clause 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), calling it the “Hit and Run Act”, which they say imposes unfair criminal liability on drivers.

Though the government had earlier agreed to withdraw the clause following mass protests, the unions say it is “still in vogue.”

Adding to the resentment is the non-implementation of a long-promised social security programme, which includes pension, medical treatment, and education benefits for transport workers. Despite “decades of movements and clear assurances,” the unions claim no significant progress has been made.

In light of these unresolved issues, the united forum has called upon all people of Assam for “cordial and all-out support” to the July 9 strike, highlighting that the action is in the interest of not just transport workers but of all working-class sections.

“This is not just a strike—it’s a fight for dignity, livelihood, and justice,” the forum said.