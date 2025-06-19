State’s tax collection has grown in past four years: Ajanta Neog

Jorhat, June 19: Finance Minister Ajanta Neog recently said that the amount of tax collected in the state has increased in the past four years.



The statement comes during the inauguration of the new building of the office of the Jorhat Treasury Officer, in Jorhat.

Neog said that the government has been able to pay salaries to the government employees from its own funds. Neog, who is also the Guardian Minister of Jorhat district, said that various measures are being to ensure transparency in tax collection process in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Neog said that the earlier building housing the Treasury Officer’s office was quite old and a new building was necessary for such an important office that plays a key role in financial matters, as all bills are passed through this office and all government funds are released through it.

Stating that there are 83 treasuries across the State, the Minister said that treasury is an important arm of government as ‘this office (of treasury officer) maintains the financial equilibrium at the grassroot level’.

She said that the new office building would be able to provide a positive workplace environment for the employees and people, which includes pensioners who have to visit the office.

Regarding tax collection, Neog said that as per the initiative of the government led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, efforts have been undertaken to bring in transparency in the process of collecting tax at the district level.

She said that in this regard the District Commissioners too have been involved and necessary amendments have been made in the financial rules, and in rules governing several departments like mines and minerals, etc.