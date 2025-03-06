State's liquor revenue soars to ₹4,281 Cr in 2024-25, triples since 2016

Guwahati, Mar 6: Liquor revenue in Assam has witnessed a sharp rise over the past eight years, with the state collecting Rs 4,281 crore in the year 2024-25 till January. In 2016- 17, Assam collected Rs 1,433 crore from excise duty and VAT on liquor.

In response to a query during the Question Hour in the State Legislative Assembly, Excise Minister Atul Bora said that the State currently has 1,836 foreign liquor retail outlets and 1,060 bars.

The number of country liquor shops stands at 996, while country liquor mahals are no longer operational. Since 2016, the government has issued 150 new licenses for foreign liquor retail outlets and 711 bar licenses.

The issue was discussed in the House on Tuesday, when MLA Nandita Das sought details on the number of liquor outlets, revenue collection, and government measures to address alcohol-related social issues.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar asked whether the government wanted to strengthen its exchequer with the liquor revenue and whether the government was aware that the younger generation of the state was getting harmfully affected due to this growing trend of liquor consumption and its easy availability.

"Ironically, the number of schools is going down and bars and liquor shops are mushrooming in the State," alleged Sikdar.

Bora said that revenue collection was not the objective of the state government and the excise transport police were jointly raising awareness that has reduced the number of alcohol-related accidents in the state.

As per the government data, there has been a steady increase in revenue. From Rs 1,433 crore in revenue collection in 2016-17, the figure rose to Rs 2,606 crore by 2019-20 and further increased to Rs 4,281 crore till January this year. The revenue collection in 2023-24 stood at Rs 4,798.73 crore, the highest so far.

With the rising liquor trade, concerns over its social impact were also raised. The minister also said the Excise department was working with the Police and Transport departments to curb drunk driving. Awareness programmes on the dangers of alcohol consumption were being conducted in various districts, while illegal liquor sales along highways are being closely monitored.





By

Staff Reporter