State’s first satellite mission in motion, talks with central agencies underway: Govt

Jorhat, March 29: The government has officially begun preparations to launch its own satellite, Science and Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta confirmed.

Announced in the State Budget, the initiative is being led by the Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Department of Space, Government of India.

Speaking at the Technavas Ceremony at Jorhat Engineering College on Friday, Mahanta revealed that preliminary discussions and agreements with central government agencies are already underway.

"This time, there was talk of a satellite in the Assam budget. We have already initiated discussions with the Department of Space and other related agencies. The state government is committed to ensuring a streamlined and efficient process for the construction and installation of the satellite, which is expected to pave the way for a new era of technological growth in Assam. The Chief Minister wants the process to be both fast and efficient,” he said.

He also informed that the project aims to provide engineering students and faculty members with opportunities to actively contribute to the initiative, fostering a research-oriented environment in the state.

“Satellite installation will create a new environment in Assam. Engineering college teachers and students will have to be partners in this work,” Mahanta said, underlining the role of academic institutions in advancing the state’s space ambitions.

The minister further noted that the state has seen increased interest from investors in Assam’s Science and Technology sector.

According to Mahanta, seven agreements have been signed in the Information Technology (IT) sector, while 14 agreements have been made in Science and Technology, signaling a growing industrial focus on technological development.

The introduction of a state-owned satellite is expected to have far-reaching implications for Assam, particularly in sectors such as disaster management, climate monitoring, and communication.

The initiative will also open new avenues for students and professionals in space technology, positioning Assam as a hub for scientific and technological innovation in the Northeast.

The minister also visited various exhibits showcasing the innovative projects developed by students of Jorhat Engineering College, praising their creativity and technological acumen.