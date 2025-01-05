State's agriculture sector undergoing transformation, attracting more people: Atul Bora

Jorhat, Jan 5: Minister for Agriculture Atul Bora on Saturday inaugurated the three-day Regional Agriculture Fair at the ICR Farm at Assam Agricultural University (AAU) campus at Borbheta.

The fair, in which farmers, government and non-government organisations related to agriculture and allied sectors, agripreneurs, FPO/FPCs, and SHGS of the northeastern states are participating, has been organised under the aegis of AAU and the patronage of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Dr. MC Das Memorial Auditorium of the university, the minister said that gradually the state's agriculture sector was undergoing plenty of transformation, thereby attracting more people to take up ventures in this sector.

Stating that the government has been taking a slew of measures for the development of the agriculture sector, laying emphasis on farmers' benefits, Bora said that in the last few years, several agri-products worth crores of rupees have been exported from the State. He said that expansion in agribusiness would contribute to the economy of the state.

Mentioning that the agri sector had a lot of opportunities and challenges, he urged the farmers to move ahead and assured them that the government was always there to support them through various schemes for the development of the agri scenario.

AAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka, delivering the welcome address, gave an account of various activities for the benefit of the farmers.





By-

Staff Correspondent