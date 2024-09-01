State-wide health screening camps begin in Assam for children in need of critical care

Guwahati, Sept 1: A ten-day state-wide health screening programme for children with complex heart and blood-related diseases began on Sunday at government colleges and hospitals across Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the public via Facebook Live on Saturday, urged parents to bring their children, aged 0-14 years, to the nearest screening camps.

The initiative is focused on identifying and treating conditions such as serious heart conditions, leukemia, thalassemia, and other rare blood diseases.

"We will conduct screenings and, if surgeries are necessary, they will be performed either in Assam or abroad," Sarma explained.

"For thalassemia patients, a bone marrow transplant can be life-saving, and we will arrange and fund these transplants, covering costs between 9 to 14 lakh. We urge families to make use of this opportunity and visit the camps. We will ensure that all necessary care is provided,” he further added.

In addition to focusing on blood disorders, the programme will address congenital heart diseases, offering comprehensive care to children up to 18 years old.

Sarma highlighted that any required surgeries will be carried out through various schemes, either within Assam's government hospitals or at external facilities.

The health camps aim to enhance access to critical medical services for children in need across the state.

The schedule for these camps will include sessions at various government institutions, ensuring widespread support for affected families.







