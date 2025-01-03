State-wide digitization of autopsy records to become a reality soon

Guwahati, Dec 3: In what could enhance the efficacy and transparency of forensic investigations, the State Health Department would soon complete the process of digitization of autopsy records.

The process of digitization, which is already under way at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with the support of the Principal- cum-Chief Superintendent, will be expanded across the State to improve the management and accessibility of crucial forensic data.

The Department of Forensic Medicine at GMCH has handled more than 16,000 autopsies from 2020 to June 2024. While 3,286 autopsies were performed in 2020, the number shot up to 3,477 in 2021. Similarly, the number rose to 3,760 in 2022, and 4,128 in 2023. Last year till June 12, the tally stood at 1,821 cases.

A Health department official informed that the move aims to preserve autopsy records digitally, ensuring that valuable information is stored safely and is easily accessible for future reference.

"In the past, autopsy re- ports were maintained manually, which sometimes led to issues with misplacement or delayed retrieval. The shift to a digital system will streamline this process, providing a more reliable and efficient way to store and manage these vital records," a source told this reporter.

However, as per the records of November 2024, there are 15 sanctioned posts of doctors in the Department of Forensic Medicine of which four posts are lying vacant.

"At present, a monthly duty schedule is being implemented so that the doctors performing autopsy have no more than three autopsy duties each week, giving them sufficient time to write the autopsy reports. Time to time, reminders are also given to doctors so that reports are submitted on time. This has helped us reduce the number of pending reports significantly," official sources said.

A forensic expert said that the digital system will not only improve the preservation of records but also make it easier for investigators and medical professionals to access them whenever needed, thereby enhancing the investigative process.

"By ensuring that all autopsy reports are securely stored and easily retrievable, the new system is expected to improve the transparency of forensic investigations. With digital records, potential discrepancies or inconsistencies can be quickly identified, helping investigators work more effectively and ensuring accountability in death investigations," he added.

"This initiative is expected to be a game-changer for the forensic community in Assam, reducing administrative burdens and aiding in the swift processing of cases. As digitization is rolled out across other medical institutions in the State, it is expected to become a model for modernizing forensic practices, ultimately contributing to more accurate and timely investigations," an official privy to the development said.

