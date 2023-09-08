State to witness end of polygamy in December: Assam CM

Silchar, Sept 8: Reiterating the clear stance of the Government against the practice of polygamy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that while the final draft for the Bill to ban polygamy in the state is under preparation, Assam will witness end of polygamy by December this year.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the 5th Jal Jeevan Sammelan in Silchar wherein he inaugurated a number of bridges and laid foundation for a slew of projects, CM Sarma said, “After September 15, Assam will witness another round of arrests on the issue of people found involved in child marriage. Also, by December the state will see the end of polygamy.”

“We are not following the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as of now, that is for the Central Government to do whenever required. We are only after polygamy,” he stated.