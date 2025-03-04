State sees two more rape cases, victims in Dhubri & Kokrajhar battle for life

Dhubri, March 4: Cases of rape in the state are surging, with two horrific incidents reported from Dhubri and Kokrajhar.

In Dhubri, a young woman was allegedly gang-raped, sparking widespread outrage. She is currently fighting for her life at Dhubri Civil Hospital and Medical College.

Meanwhile, in Kokrajhar, a minor girl is battling for survival at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital after being allegedly raped and left for dead in a jungle.

The Dhubri incident, which occurred in the Alamganj Pt-1 area of Gauripur, has shaken the district, with protests erupting on Tuesday over the brutality of the crime.

According to the FIR filed by the victim’s father, she had travelled to her brother’s residence in Baghmara, Gauripur.

On February 28, the accused allegedly lured her under false pretences and took her to Alamganj Pt-1 around 11:30 pm, where he and seven others brutally gang-raped her.

The assailants also inflicted severe injuries with sharp weapons, leaving her unconscious and bloodied by the roadside.

Locals discovered the victim in a critical state, her clothes soaked in blood. The extent of her injuries has deeply shocked the community.

She was immediately rushed to Dhubri Civil Hospital, where doctors have described her condition as extremely critical.

The heinous crime has sparked massive protests in Gauripur, with residents expressing their anger and frustration over the alleged repeated failure of the administration to curb crime against women in the district.

Although the FIR named several accused, till the time of writing this report, no major arrests have been reported.

In another equally horrifying incident, a minor girl is battling for her life at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital after being allegedly raped and left for dead in a jungle. The victim suffered severe injuries, including a broken hip bone.

The incident occurred on the evening of March 3 when the victim’s mother and brother went searching for her after she failed to return home. They found her lying in a jungle, severely injured and bleeding profusely.

The victim’s mother alleged that a 16-year-old boy, who is a minor, raped her daughter and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident. The boy has been apprehended by the police and handed over to the Chapar police station.

The mother further alleged that the rapist had smashed her daughter’s hip bone with a large stone, causing severe injuries.

Earlier on March 3, Chief Minister, while responding to a query by West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, revealed alarming data about increasing rape cases in the state. The Chief Minister said that the state recorded 121 cases of rape in just the first two months of 2025.