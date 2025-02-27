State poised to lead global agarwood market with over 10 Cr trees: Minister Bimal Borah

Guwahati, Feb 27: An event shaping the future of Assam's Agarwood industry took place at Dhansiri Hall, Advantage Assam 2.0, Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, bringing together key stakeholders from the agroforestry and fragrance sectors.

Titled Agarwood Processing & Value Addition: The Next Big Opportunity in Assam, the session showcased strategic innovations and collaborations aimed at positioning the state as a global leader in agarwood production.

"Assam has long been recognised as the Agarwood capital of India, playing a crucial role in Agarwood processing and its value addition. With over 10 crores of Agarwood trees in the state, Assam has a unique advantage in producing the world's finest Agar, a highly sought-after ingredient in luxury perfume, incense, and traditional medicines," Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora said.

Bora highlighted the government's proactive approach to implementing innovative policies, building necessary infrastructure, and fostering strategic partnerships to propel Assam's position in the global agarwood market.

Dr. Jehirul Islam, founder chairman of MJI Group & MJI Perfumes and Assam's indigenous oud-based perfume manufacturer, said that the Assam government has taken decisive steps to legalise agarwood cultivation and trade.

He further said that the establishment of the International Agar Trade Centre at Dabidubi in Golaghat will not only streamline the trade but also ensure transparency, sustainability, and better economic opportunities for our farmers and traders.

Speaker Dr. USN Murty, Director of NIPER, talked about the value-added aspect of this industry and sector, putting emphasis on certification, quality, and quantity for getting the maximum value of the products.

Speaking on the aspects of ease of doing business on Agarwood, Dr. Geetima Das Krishna, Lead for Northeast & UTs at Invest India, underscored the speedy process of the formalities, preferably via a single window in convergence of all departments.

One of the panellists, Shakti Vinay Shukla, Principal Director of the Fragrance & Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), enumerated the standardisation of agarwood oil and the gearing up of the process.

"CSIR, with the support of the Government of Assam, can lead the Agarwood revolution in Assam like the Lavender Revolution in Kashmir," said Dr. Virendra M. Tiwari, Director of CSIR North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST).

Sagoon Wagh, Director of Kuberans Tech Ventures Pvt Ltd, spoke about the investment opportunities in this sector and the organisation's willingness to support them.

The session also witnessed the signing of multiple MoUs to foster collaborations and drive new business ventures.

In his vote of thanks, entrepreneur Dr. Jehirul Islam mentioned that this level of discussion on agarwood has taken place for the first time in Assam on such a large platform. The event was moderated by Dr. Sonali Ghosh, CEO of the Assam Agroforestry Development Board, and attended by industry leaders, tea planters, Agarwood businessmen, Agarwood farmers, students, and officials from various government departments.





By-

Staff Reporter