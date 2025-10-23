State govt introduces Tiwa language in 62 primary schools to preserve linguistic legacy

Morigaon, Oct 23: The Tiwa language has been introduced as a medium of education in primary schools in Tiwa-dominated areas of Assam on Wednesday, marking a historic day for the community.

The launch ceremony was organised at Daboraghat Primary School in Morigaon district, with State education minister Dr Ranuj Pegu formally inaugurating the Tiwa language education programme.

The Tiwa language will be introduced in 62 primary schools in the initial phase. The Tiwa language teachers have already been appointed in Tiwa- dominated schools of central Assam. The education minister also released the Tiwa language textbooks during the ceremony.

In his speech, the minister announced that the State government is planning to appoint Tiwa language teachers in all remaining schools in the days to come.

It may be mentioned here that various Tiwa organisations had been demanding the introduction of Tiwa language in primary schools to preserve the language.

The meeting was also attended by State Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Jagirod MLA, among many others.



