State govt announces Rs 1,460 Cr sewage treatment plant project in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 14: To improve urban sanitation, the state government is going to set up the first sewage treatment plant near Meghdoot Cinema Hall and Borsola Beel at a cost of Rs 1,460 crore.

Housing and Urban Affairs Department Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, in a press conference on Thursday, said that the sewerage treatment plant will cover central areas of the city, and work on the plant will commence within the next three months. It will take around five years of time to complete the plant.

In the next phase, another two such sewage treatment plants will be set up in Silsako and Boragaon areas. The minister stated that the three plants will make the city clean in the true sense and will prevent groundwater contamination.

Mallabaruah further informed that the legacy waste work in Boragaon is going to be completed soon, and the dumping area, spanning 80-100 bighas of land, will be converted into an urban forest in the near future.

To make the vulnerable hilly areas free from human settlement, the government is considering providing houses on a cluster basis to people residing in such areas in the city. Already senior officials have been instructed to identify lands to construct the houses, the minister said.





By

Staff Reporter





