State govt-AASU Assam Accord talks on hold due to poll code

Guwahati, Oct 25: The proposed discussion between the Assam government and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) regarding the implementation of the high-level committee's report on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, originally scheduled for October 25, has been postponed due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In an official letter to AASU president Utpal Sarma, acting general secretary Shorjun Hanse, and chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya, the Assam government stated that a new date for the discussion will be set after the election code ends.

This follows a previous meeting on September 25, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led discussions on implementing the recommendations of the high-level committee chaired by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma.

"During that meeting, the government committed to implementing 40 recommendations under the State's jurisdiction by April 2025. It also pledged to request the Central government to take the lead on 16 recommendations under its jurisdiction and to organize a tripartite discussion involving the Assam government, the AASU, and the Centre," the student body stated.

The Assam government had planned to discuss its action plan for implementing these recommendations with the AASU on October 25, but due to the election code for the by-election to five Assembly constituencies in the State, the discussion has now been postponed. As per the official notification sent to the AASU, the meeting will be rescheduled after the by-polls.

