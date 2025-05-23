State government sets up new commission to address KAAC area disputes

Diphu, May 23: The Government of Assam has announced the establishment of a new commission aimed at addressing the various claims, counterclaims, objections, and demands related to the areas included and excluded from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

This initiative is significant as it operates under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, which grants special autonomy to certain tribal regions.

This decision comes in the wake of a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed between the Assam government and several Karbi organisations, highlighting the government’s commitment to addressing the long-standing issues faced by the Karbi community. The commission was officially formed on April 29 last, and will be headed by Dr Ballepu Kalyan Chakravarthy, an Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam.

To ensure comprehensive representation, the commission will also include District Commissioners from Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts.

The commission is expected to play a major role in fostering peace, stability, and development in the hill areas of Assam, ensuring that the needs and rights of the local population are respected and upheld.





By

Correspondent