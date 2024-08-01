State government plans to hire doctors on contractual basis

Guwahati, Aug 1:Facing a shortage of specialist doctors, the state government has floated the idea of raising a cadre to hire doctors and faculties on a contractual basis.

The idea was discussed during a meeting of representatives of 13 medical colleges chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



"The government intends to augment the services in medical colleges. The hospital management societies will be empowered to hire doctors and faculties in case of any shortage. The modalities will be worked out soon," an official source said.



"Since 2021, we have seen a 100 percent increase in patients availing services at medical colleges, exemplifying the expansion of public health infrastructure in the State. We discussed the issue of raising a cadre to hire doctors and faculties at market rates, in case of shortages," Sarma wrote on X.



In another decision, it was decided that birth certificates and Aadhaar cards would be issued to newborns in government hospitals soon after birth.



The government has launched the trial at Barpeta Medical College, and it has been successful. Similar facilities will be made available in all medical colleges and later in the district and other government hospitals.





By Staff Correspondent



