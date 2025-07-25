State Election Commission reviews preparation in Kokrajhar ahead of BTC polls

Kokrajhar, July 25: A review meeting was chaired in Kokrajhar on Thursday by State Election Commissioner of Assam, Ranjan Sarma and Secretary, Assam State Election Commission Gitartha Baruah on the preparedness for the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Elections.

The high-level review witnessed participation from senior officials of the district and police administration, including Vivek Raj Singh, IGP, BTR; Masanda M. Pertin, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar; Pushparaj Singh, SP, Kokrajhar; Subhram Aditya Bora, ADC; Keshabanda Taid, Election Officer; all Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and Executive Magistrates of the district.

In his opening remarks, the State Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the progress of election preparations and for the timely publication of the draft electoral rolls.

The meeting reviewed the preparedness of all 912 polling stations across the 12 BTC constituencies in Kokrajhar district. Special attention was given to the identification and mapping of critical and vulnerable polling stations, including nine polling stations that were flagged based on high voter concentration patterns observed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Discussions were also held regarding the deployment and training of sector officers and polling personnel, with an estimated requirement of approximately 4,378 officials. The readiness of distribution and collection centres was assessed, with plans to establish one hub for every 10 to 12 polling stations in Parbatjhora, Gossaigaon, and Kokrajhar sub-divisions.

Transport and communication strategies for polling duty and security deployment plans were thoroughly reviewed. The functioning of Control Rooms, VSTs, SSTs, Flying Squads, and the deployment of sector and zonal magistrates were discussed in detail to ensure 24x7 surveillance and immediate action.

The Election Commissioner urged all stakeholders to maintain a proactive and coordinated approach in the run-up to the polls, placing emphasis on transparency, neutrality, and strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct once it is notified.