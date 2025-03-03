State budget to ease burden on poor, middle class & youth: Chief Minister

Guwahati, March 3: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the upcoming state budget will introduce policies aimed at benefiting the poor, middle class, and educated youth. The budget, set to be tabled in the Assembly on March 10, will align with the vision of the Union Budget 2025-26, presented in February.

Speaking live on social media on Sunday, Sarma highlighted the government's commitment to providing relief to financially weaker sections.

"We plan to introduce several new policies and schemes in the state budget that will ease the burden on Assam's poor and middle class. Just as the Prime Minister waived income tax for individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh per annum, we aim to bring similar relief through state policies," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted infrastructure as a key priority, stressing its importance for Assam’s development. "To build a new Assam, we require robust infrastructure. This year’s budget will outline several infrastructure-related projects to accelerate the state’s growth," he added.

A major focus will be on creating opportunities for Assam’s youth. Sarma stated that young people will no longer be associated with "guns and grenades" but with Industry 4.0 skills that ensure prosperity.

He also noted that the development of new industries and infrastructure would foster a strong ecosystem for employment within the state, encouraging reverse migration.

The Union Budget 2025-26 has significantly increased funding for the Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region (DoNER), with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocating ₹5,915 crore—over 47% higher than the previous fiscal year.

Sarma reiterated that Assam’s state budget will complement this increased allocation to boost regional development.