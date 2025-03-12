State budget 2025-26 draws Congress ire; APCC chief calls it 'illusion’

Guwahati, March 12: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah has strongly criticised the state budget 2025-26, calling it an "illusion" designed to mislead the people.

"This budget is not for the people; it is a political strategy for 2026. It is designed to fool the unemployed, tea workers, and indigenous communities," he told the press in Guwahati, on Wednesday.

Accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of neglecting key issues such as the implementation of the Assam Accord, the welfare of tea tribe workers, and the state's economic sustainability, Borah said that Assam needs a budget that truly focuses on financial stability, employment, and public welfare. "...Not empty promises and misleading statistics," he said.

One of Borah’s primary concerns was the absence of any mention of the Assam Accord in Finance Minister Ajanta Neog’s over-one-hour budget speech. He slammed the government for failing to deliver on its promises related to Clause 6, which ensures safeguards for Assamese people.

"The Chief Minister talks about a developed Assam, but he conveniently forgets about the Assam Accord, which is fundamental to our identity and rights. This budget is yet another example of how the BJP government has ignored its commitments. Where are the legislative and constitutional safeguards promised to the indigenous people?" Borah said.

Borah also pointed out that there was no mention of the tribalisation of six indigenous communities, a longstanding demand in Assam.

"The tribal status for six communities was a key promise of the BJP. They have been in power for years, but where is the action? This budget proves that their commitments were only political gimmicks," he added.

The Congress leader also targeted the BJP-led government over the allocation of Rs 5,000 one-time aid per tea garden worker, dismissing it as an election strategy ahead of 2026.

"The government claims to care about tea garden workers, but the reality is different. Tea workers don’t have proper wages, healthcare, or education for their children. How will a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 change their lives?" he questioned.

Borah stressed that the daily wage for tea workers remains a critical issue. He reminded people that tea workers had supported the BJP hoping for a minimum wage hike and financial stability, but they were left disappointed and betrayed.

"The BJP had promised Rs 351 as daily wages. Have they delivered? No! Instead, tea workers in Udarband, Mariani, Tingkhong, and Dhalai have been left struggling to survive," he said.

The APCC chief further pointed out that unemployment in Assam has reached 36,66,000, despite Chief Minister Sarma’s repeated claims of creating a "self-reliant" Assam.

"Sarma once said he would create an environment where the youth could buy clothes for their parents with their own earnings. Today, we see a different picture. The number of unemployed youths has crossed 36 lakh. He says 1.19 lakh jobs were given last year. What about the remaining 35 lakh youths?" Borah questioned.

He also criticised the government's new Rs 2,500 monthly financial aid for unemployed youth, which, the government said, will be implemented only from October 2025, just before the 2026 elections.

"This is nothing but a political bribe. If you truly wanted to support unemployed youth, why delay it till October? This scheme is designed to influence voters before the elections," he alleged.

Borah raised serious concerns about Assam’s financial health, pointing out that the state is set to borrow Rs 36,185 crore this year, with total debt soaring to Rs 2,83,590 crore by 2025-26.

"Sarma calls this Atmanirbhar Assam. How is it self-reliant when the state is drowning in debt? By 2025-26, Assam will have to pay Rs 11,687 crore as interest alone. Is this development or financial destruction?" he asked.

He also questioned the government’s spending priorities, pointing out that while the budget talks about new infrastructure and projects, it does not provide financial details.

"The budget mentions the construction of structures across the state. But where is the financial cost of these projects? Is this a real budget or just a regular committee document?" he remarked.

Borah also cited the National Food Security Report, which states that 60% of urban households and 86% of rural households in Assam struggle to buy rice.

"The Chief Minister talks about progress, but people don’t even have money to buy food. The report clearly says that only 2.45 lakh people in Assam get four square meals a day. This is the harsh reality of our state," he stated.

Taking a dig at the government’s announcement of a new satellite project, Borah called it a diversion tactic to attract attention.

"Where is this satellite going to be made? Who are the experts handling this project? This is nothing but an illusion to divert people's minds from the real issues," he argued.

Borah also claimed that 29 public sector units (PSUs) in Assam have collapsed, yet the government refuses to acknowledge the issue.

"Public sector units that once provided jobs to thousands are shutting down. What is the government doing? Where is the roadmap to revive these industries?" he asked.

The Congress leader also reaffirmed that the party will continue to fight for the people of Assam, ensuring that key issues like the Assam Accord, unemployment, and the welfare of marginalised communities remain in focus.