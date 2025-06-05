State BJP shortlists 13 names for Assam Rajya Sabha polls, Nadda to decide

Guwahati, June 5: The State BJP has received 13 applications for nomination to the Rajya Sabha for the forthcoming elections to two seats from Assam and forwarded all of them to the party’s national president JP Nadda for consideration.

Biennial elections to two of the Rajya Sabha seats from Assam will take place on June 19. The tenure of RS members, Mission Ranjan Das (BJP) and Birendra Prasad Baishya (AGP), will end on June 14.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement among the NDA constituents, BJP and AGP will contest one seat each in the June 19 biennial elections.

A meeting of the BJP’s State Election Committee was held here on Tuesday evening in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP president Dilip Saikia.

“The committee has received 13 applications for the nomination to the Rajya Sabha and after detailed discussion the committee decided to send all the names to the national president for consideration,” a senior BJP leader said.

Among the leaders who have sought nomination are incumbent MP Mission Ranjan Das, former Union Minister Rajen Gohain, former Lok Sabha members Queen Oja and Dr Rajdeep Roy, and former chairperson of Assam State Child Welfare Commission Dr Sunita Changkakati.

The others whose names also figure in the list are BJP leaders Dr Pradip Thakuria, Dr Sanjib Goswami, Dr Dayananda Borgohain, Dr Vijay Kumar Gupta, Mridula Barkakati, Bhaskar Dahal, Kanad Purkayastha, and Biswarup Bhattacharjee.

The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is June 9. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 10. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is June 12.

Polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on June 19. Counting of votes will be done at 5 pm on the same day.





By

Staff Reporter