State BJP mandals to have permanent offices by 2026:Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 8: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that the ruling BJP is building permanent offices in every mandals across Assam to strengthen its connection with the people.

Speaking to the reporters after inaugurating the office building of Sualkuchi Mandal in Kamrup (Rural) district, Sarma said, "Today is a joyous day for us as this office building, with all modern facilities, has been opened. We are aiming to build such offices in all the mandals of the state."

According to the Chief Minister, the majority of these structures will be finished by the 2026 state elections.

"These permanent mandal offices will help us understand more about the issues faced by the people and allow us to work more closely with them in the future.”

Union minister Pabitra Margherita and the party's North Kamrup president, Subal Pal, among others, were present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned that today the Chief Minister launched the project for the Palasbari-Sualkuchi Bridge in Kamrup district. The bridge, which spans 12.2 km across the Brahmaputra, will link Palasbari and Sualkuchi, significantly boosting connectivity in the region.

This project marks a significant milestone in Assam’s infrastructure development, enhancing transportation and strengthening links between key locations in the state. The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2023 involving an expenditure of Rs. 3190 crore.

“Today we organised a Bhumi Pujan and the construction of the bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2028,” stated Sarma.