State BJP hails Caste Census as corrective to decades of policy neglect

Guwahati, May 1: The Assam BJP has welcomed the Union Cabinet decision for a caste-based census on Wednesday. State BJP President Dilip Saikia hailing the decision said that this will uphold a firm commitment to social justice in the country.

“This historic correction will ensure the development of economically weaker sections, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes, marking the Cabinet's decision as a pivotal step. This would serve as a true tribute to the pioneers of India's social justice movement, such as Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur," said Saikia in a press release.

He emphasised that earlier schemes and projects for the development of the economically weaker sections and marginalised communities were mostly based on assumptions and lacked data, which hindered the establishment of true social equity and the collective upliftment of all societal sections.

"The 2025 Census, by contrast, will enable the preparation of scientific and data-based development schemes, supported by this Cabinet decision.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government has consistently taken strong steps to ensure the rights and representation of backward sections of society. The Cabinet decision for the 2025 Census is a clear reflection of the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' principle, reaffirming the Union government's commitment to the holistic development of the marginalised and ensuring the inclusion of even the smallest ethnic communities in building an 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," Saikia stated.

The Assam BJP also welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to construct a 166 km four-lane National Highway from Shillong to Silchar at an estimated cost of Rs 22,864 crore.

The Centre on Wednesday announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the next census. Opposition parties said it is a victory for their long-standing demand, and the BJP has been compelled to bow to the will of the majority.

"Better late than never," Congress General Secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh said, while former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said the "socialists" have been advocating it for the last 30 years.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been shying away from implementing this policy of social justice and had "falsely accused the Opposition of dividing society".

He demanded that the government allocate funds to initiate the caste census with "complete transparency".

Staff reporter/With inputs from news agency