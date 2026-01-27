Startup buzz in BTR as 150 aspirants attend entrepreneurship workshop

Kokrajhar, Jan 20: The Bodoland Entrepreneurship & Startup Workshop (BESW) 2026 was held on Tuesday at Bodoland University, Kokrajhar, bringing together policymakers, academicians, industry experts and young entrepreneurs in a bid to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Organised at the Jwhwlao Nileshwar Brahma Auditorium, the workshop saw the participation of nearly 150 aspiring entrepreneurs, including students, early-stage startup founders and young professionals from all five districts of the BTR.

The turnout highlighted the growing interest in entrepreneurship and innovation among Bodoland’s youth.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Arjun Daimari, MCLA, BTC, as the special guest.

Welcoming the participants, Maihursa Boro, Founder Chairman and Managing Trustee of the Bodoland Entrepreneurship Foundation (BEF), said entrepreneurship could play a key role in addressing unemployment and driving inclusive growth in the region.

“Entrepreneurship is not just about starting businesses. It is a pathway for job creation, innovation and sustainable regional development in Bodoland,” Boro said, outlining the vision behind the workshop.

The workshop featured a series of technical sessions focusing on both theoretical and practical aspects of entrepreneurship.

The event was chaired by Dr Pranav Singh, Dean (Planning & Development), Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar.

Several academicians and industry experts, including Dr Sandeep Das of Bodoland University, Dr Medalson Ronghang, Dr Sriparna B Baruah and Nandinee Kalita, were also present.

Dr Baruah led a session on understanding entrepreneurship in the Bodoland context, stressing the importance of leveraging local resources and addressing region-specific challenges.

Kalita conducted a session on funding pathways for early-stage entrepreneurs, offering insights into investment readiness, institutional funding options and long-term growth strategies.

A panel discussion titled “From Idea to Impact: Building Sustainable & Scalable Enterprises in Emerging Bodoland” drew considerable attention.

Panelists included Dhruba Jyoti Deka of Dream Hives Pvt Ltd, Kirat Brahma of Zankla Studio, Nava Baro of the Northeast Angels Network, and Dr Sandeep Das. The session was moderated by Mainu Basumatary.

The panel witnessed active participation from students and young entrepreneurs, with discussions ranging from idea validation and market access to funding and scaling challenges.

Organisers said the workshop concluded with a renewed commitment to continue supporting startups, MSMEs and innovation-driven enterprises in Bodoland through mentoring, capacity building and ecosystem development initiatives.