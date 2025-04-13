Star Cement Unveils Plan to Rebuild Kaziranga’s Daflang and Mahimiri Watch Towers: A Rongali Bihu Gift to Assam

Guwahati, Apr 13: As Assam gears up for the vibrant Rongali Bihu, Star Cement has announced a heartening initiative to rebuild two watch towers, Daflang and Mahimiri, inside Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for hosting two-thirds of the world’s one-horned rhinoceroses. Revealed in partnership with park authorities, this project promises to strengthen conservation and elevate visitor experiences, spreading joy during Assam’s cherished festival season.

The planned watch towers, to be strategically positioned within Kaziranga’s 430-square-kilometer expanse of grasslands, marshes, and forests, will enhance wildlife monitoring and anti-poaching efforts, safeguarding species like the Royal Bengal tiger, Asiatic elephant, and over 2,600 rhinos. Designed with eco-friendly materials and modern surveillance tools, Daflang and Mahimiri will also provide tourists with elevated platforms to safely observe the park’s biodiversity, from great hornbills to eastern swamp deer, boosting eco-tourism during Assam’s festive peak.

Shri Pradeep Purohit, COO of Star Cement, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Star Cement is deeply tied to Assam’s progress. Announcing the rebuilding of Daflang and Mahimiri watch towers in Kaziranga resonates with Rongali Bihu’s spirit of renewal. We’re dedicated to ensuring this project bolsters conservation and celebrates Assam’s natural legacy for all to cherish.”

Smt. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, added, “Star Cement’s commitment to rebuild Daflang and Mahimiri is a transformative step for Kaziranga. These towers will empower our teams to protect wildlife more effectively and offer visitors stunning views of the park’s splendor. This announcement is a perfect Bihu gift, fostering harmony with nature.”

Watch towers have been vital to Kaziranga’s conservation efforts since its founding as a reserve forest in 1905. Designated a national park in 1974 and a UNESCO site in 1985, Kaziranga relies on towers to monitor its floodplains and combat poaching, critical for protecting rhinos from black-market threats. These structures have driven the park’s rhino population growth from 366 in 1966 to over 2,600 by 2022, earning global praise. For tourists, towers offer safe vantage points to view the “Big Five”—rhinos, tigers, elephants, Asiatic water buffalo, and leopards—alongside 300 bird species, fueling Assam’s tourism economy.

Star Cement’s plan to rebuild Daflang and Mahimiri will modernize aging infrastructure with sustainable designs that blend into Kaziranga’s landscape. The towers will feature advanced monitoring systems for forest staff and amenities like shaded viewing areas and educational signage for tourists, deepening appreciation for Assam’s wildlife. By supporting Kaziranga, Star Cement uplifts local communities reliant on tourism, particularly during Bihu, when cultural festivities draw thousands.

This announcement, coinciding with Rongali Bihu, signals a brighter future for Kaziranga, reflecting Star Cement’s commitment to sustainable development in Northeast India.Star Cement, a leading cement manufacturer in Northeast India, champions quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility, advancing Assam’s growth through projects like the Kaziranga watch tower initiative.