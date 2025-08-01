Stadium near Guwahati airport to boost concert economy & tourism: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 1: The Assam government on Friday announced plans to develop land around the Guwahati airport into a major tourism and entertainment hub, with a major focus on promoting the state's emerging concert economy.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press briefing at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, said the government aims to construct a Bharat Madapam-inspired stadium and a convention centre to host major conclaves and concerts from across the Eastern region.

“We plant to build a stadium that will boost the concert economy in Assam. Along with this, we will develop amusement parks like the ones in Singapore, but tailored to our very own Assam model,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the area will developed to attract tourists and all developments will be executed as state government initatives.

“We are planning to develop a Universal Studios-like entertainment park, a convention centre, hotels and wedding venues as a part of projects,” the Chief Minister said.

Explaining the urgency of acquiring land near the airport, Sarma clarified, “Every time we evict people, there'sa perception that we're handing land over to private developers. But in a few years, people will see that it's the government putting it to use - for forests or other purposes.”

He also highlighted the government's accelerated push for project completion.

“Our morale is high. We aim to complete and inaugurate several development projects in the coming months, thanks to the liberal financial assistance from the Centre,” Sarma said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on September 8 to participate in the birth centenary celebrations of cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika. During his visit PM Modi is expected to inaugurate key projects including the Numaligarh refinery, Guwahati Ring Road, Kuruwa-Narengi bridge, and the Mangaldai Medical College.

Additionally the Chief Minister announced the rollout of Orunodoi 3.0 on September 17, which will benefit 40 lakh people. A portal has also been launched for those who wish to voluntarily opt out of the scheme after securing government jobs.

The Nijut Moina scheme, promoting women's education, will be expanded to include students of central universities in Tezpur and Silchar, as well as provincialized colleges.