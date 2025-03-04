ST status for six communities: GoMs finalise report, submission to CM this month

Guwahati, Mar. 3: The Group of Ministers (GoM) examining the long-pending demand for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities in Assam will submit its report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by the end of March, Minister for Plain Tribe & Backward Classes Ranoj Pegu announced on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sixth day of the Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Pegu addressed a question raised by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, assuring that discussions on the matter have concluded.

“The discussions that were to be held by the Group of Ministers will not continue indefinitely. The deliberations have concluded, and the report will be presented to the Chief Minister by the end of March. However, we will try to present the report earlier, and I assure the Leader of Opposition on this,” he added.

Minister Pegu further informed that the GoMs, which include Pegu and Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Pijush Hazarika, have held extensive discussions with the six communities in question - Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi, Chutia, and the tea community.

Pegu elaborated on the three main issues being addressed by the GoMs - determining the quantum of reservation for the six communities, revising the reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities that remain, and suggesting measures to safeguard the rights and interests of existing tribal communities.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP), Debabrata Saikia, had raised the matter in the House, recalling the 2014 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he announced that steps would be taken for the reservation of these six communities, a promise that Saikia claimed had not been fulfilled.

“Ten years have passed since that announcement, and no significant steps have been taken,” Saikia said, noting that while a bill on the matter was introduced in the Assembly, it seemed to have been sidelined.

Saikia also mentioned that committees were formed in 2019 and again in 2024 to address three key issues. He referred to the ST Amendment Bill tabled in the Rajya Sabha in January 2019, which had been approved by the National Council for Scheduled Tribes.

“If there is political will, this issue can be resolved,” Saikia asserted.

As the matter progresses, all eyes will be on the GoMs’ final report, expected by the end of March, which could have significant implications for Assam’s tribal and backward communities.