SSB jawan from Assam shoots self in Himachal Pradesh

Bajali, Dec 18: In a shocking incident, a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan from Assam allegedly shot himself with his service rifle while on duty in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.

According to initial information, the deceased, identified as Dhanjit Das, was a resident of Barbang Kumarpara in Assam’s Bajali.

Dhanjit was on duty at the main gate of SSB Sapri under the jurisdiction of Jwalamukhi Police Station where he allegedly shot himself.

He was immediately rushed to Civil Hospital Jwalamukhi for immediate medical attention, however, seeing the critical condition of the jawan, he was referred to TMC.

Unfortunately, Dhanjit succumbed to his bullet injuries on the way before reaching Tanda.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

It has come to the fore that Dhanjit got married around two months ago and reportedly returned to Himachal Pradesh a few days before the incident occurred.