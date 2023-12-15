SSB-Assam Police in joint ops seize marijuana in Bijni

Bijni, Dec 15: A huge quantity of marijuana was seized in Assam’s Bijni on Friday.

During a joint operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Police, around 16 kgs of marijuana was seized at Sonaikhola No. 1 in Bishnupur-Anand Bazar Road.



Meanwhile, on noticing the patrolling of SSB in the morning hours, the peddler, who was on his scooter with the cannabis, fled the scene, leaving behind the cannabis and his vehicle.



Further investigation into the matter is underway.

