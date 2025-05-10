SSA school uniform distribution under fire over alleged poor quality

Guwahati, May 10: The school uniforms provided to government schools under Samagra Shiksha Assam are under scrutiny, with the All Assam School Uniform Supplier Association (AASUSA) alleging that students in Classes 9 and 10 received poor-quality uniforms.

However, Samagra Shiksha officials have stated that no formal complaints have been received regarding this issue.

The Association claims that many schools have returned the uniforms, citing that the material was of substandard quality and did not meet the prescribed guidelines.

"The few schools that have received the uniforms have raised several complaints about the quality, finish, and sizing,” said Mainuddin Ahmed, vice president of AASUSA.

The Association further explained that government schools under Samagra Shiksha Assam distributed free uniforms to students from Classes 1 to 10.

Uniforms for Classes 1 to 8 were supplied by local vendors — approximately 1,500 across Assam — and the distribution was completed successfully by March 31, 2025, in line with SSA guidelines.

However, uniforms for Classes 9 and 10 were outsourced to four large companies based outside Assam — M/s Sangam Industries and M/s Padamchan Milapchand Jain from Mumbai, and M/s Sunil Industries and M/s Kanchan Industries from Rajasthan, according to the Association's statement.

Ahmed alleged that many schools have yet to receive their uniforms. While students in Classes 1 to 8 received their uniforms on time, students in Classes 9 and 10 are still waiting for theirs, with no clarity on when they will be delivered.

“The distribution of the uniform for Class 9 and Class 10 has 90% schools are yet to receive any uniform,” noted a statement issued by the AASUSA.

When contacted, Kalyan Dihingia, Assistant Administrative Officer of Samagra Shiksha Assam, said, “We have not received any formal complaints about this issue. If there are any concerns, they will definitely be looked into.”

A senior government official from SSA also highlighted that any school facing issues should come forward with their complaints.

"There are options such as withholding payments to the vendors until they provide good-quality uniforms to the schools. Now that the matter has been brought to the media’s attention, the department will conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action," the official told The Assam Tribune.

It is also important to note that the Association raising concerns about the poor-quality uniforms did not secure the contracts for Classes 9 and 10. Therefore, calls for a neutral inquiry into the matter have been gaining voice.