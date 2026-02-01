Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha’s 73rd District Conference draws 10,000 in Golaghat

Golaghat, Feb 1: Faith, culture, and community spirit came together at the Gandhiram Loying Khetra in Narayanpur, Merapani, on Sunday as the 73rd district conference of the Golaghat district unit of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha began its second day.

The morning unfolded with the ceremonial hoisting of the devotional flag, setting the tone for the day, followed by a Bhagawat procession and a vibrant cultural rally.

The procession reflected the cultural diversity of Assam, with performances and displays representing the art, traditions, and everyday life of various ethnic communities, filling the venue with colour and spiritual fervour.

Organised in a deeply devotional atmosphere, the conference drew the participation of over 10,000 devotees and Vaishnavs from 15 regional units under the Golaghat district committee of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha.









Speaking on the occasion, the district secretary of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, Pobitra Nath said the event began on January 31 with a series of preparatory meetings.

“Today started with the hoisting of the dharma dhwaja, followed by a cultural procession. An open meeting will be held after the procession. We hope the conference concludes smoothly and successfully,” he said.

A remarkable display of collective service marked the arrangements at the venue. Under the initiative of the Doiyang regional unit, 55 primary units came together, with over 500 women devotees managing the community kitchen.

Meals were prepared across 12 chulhas, with the capacity to serve around 300 people at a time. Dedicated spaces such as, the flag-hoisting area, and a delegates’ camp were also set up to facilitate the smooth conduct of the conference.

As part of the welcome committee’s programme, 73 women devotees rendered a devotional Diha naam, adding to the spiritual ambience.

The organisers informed that the cultural and religious celebrations would continue into the evening with the staging of a traditional Ankiya Bhaona, bringing the day’s proceedings to a fitting devotional close.