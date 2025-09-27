Srimanta Sankardev University to preserve late singer Zubeen Garg’s works

Jorhat, Sept 27: In a move echoing the initiatives of Tezpur University, Srimanta Sankardev University has decided to undertake significant steps to honour the legacy of late singer Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.

The announcement was made by the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, which has also pledged to preserve the artiste’s songs and writings in a refined and organised form.

Vice President of the Sangha, Kushal Thakuria, said the decision reflects the deep respect the institution holds for Garg's contribution to Assamese and Indian culture.

“Just as Tezpur University made historic decisions to keep Zubeen’s memory alive, Srimanta Sankardev University will also take forward initiatives to preserve and celebrate his works. Our Sangha does not make sudden decisions—we move with foresight and responsibility. Zubeen’s artistic legacy deserves meticulous preservation,” Thakuria stated.

The announcement came during a Bhagawad recital and remembrance programme organised by the Sangha’s Jorhat District Branch at the Jorhat District Sports Association playground.

The event, attended by thousands of devotees and office-bearers of the Sangha, was marked by tears, prayers, and collective grief.

Thakuria described Zubeen as “Assam’s national pride” and “immortal in spirit,” noting that his death has left millions across the Sangha and beyond deeply shaken.

“Our beloved artist gave us so much that no one else can match. His essence will never fade. The Sangha, which is the largest religious, social, and cultural organisation in Northeast India, cancelled all programmes across our 55 district branches for seven days after his passing. Neither the Assam government nor any other institution took such a step,” he emphasised.

The remembrance programme also included a tree plantation drive, devotional rituals, and collective prayers for the departed soul.

On the demand to confer the Bharat Ratna on Zubeen Garg, Thakuria expressed strong support.

“There is a widespread demand to award Bharat Ratna to Zubeen for being the very voice of Assam’s identity. If the Government of India recognises him with this honour, it will be a moment of pride and joy for all of us. We will fully cooperate in this effort,” he said.

He concluded with an emotional tribute, saying, “Zubeen will always remain Zubeen among us—immortal."