Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra signs MoUs with 11 State Universities to Assam's art & ethnicity

Guwahati, Dec 13: The Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra Samaj signed MoUs with 11 universities of the State on the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra premises on Thursday for cultural mapping of art and ethnicity of the State.

The project will be implemented under the aegis of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Assam. The MoUs were signed with Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, Tezpur University, Assam University, Cotton University, Bodoland University, Madhadev University, Assam Down Town University, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Royal Global University, and Pragjyotispur University. The MoU with the Majuli University of Culture will be signed on a later date.

The secretary of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra Samaj, Sudarsan Thakur, signed the MoUs with the representatives of the universities in the presence of Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah and others.

By-

Staff Correspondent