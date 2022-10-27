Srimanta Sankar Sangha criticised severely for ostracising member

Sivasagar, Oct 27: The Sankardev Sangha has stirred up angry criticism from the Ahom community in the entire district by allegedly ostracizing a member of the Sangha in Mariani recently for attending a Chak-long marriage ceremony. Chak-long is the traditional Tai Ahom marriage ritual and is observed by a large number of Tai Ahoms that offer worship to Lang-kuri, Leng-don, La-reng, Ja-singpha and other gods and goddesses.

Santanu Chetia, a leading cultural worker in Sivasagar, speaking to the correspondent today said, every individual in secular India has a right to attend any propitious marriage function when invited.

Sankardev Sangha should amend such rules of its constitution which goes against the spirit of human and secular credentials.

Jayanta Rajkonwar, a leading Tai Ahom leader told the media yesterday that the Sangha has taken condemnable retrogressive steps in the name of making Sankardev a global guru ( Jagat Guru) and has insulted the Tai Ahom culture.

Janam Khanikar, secretary, Rangpur Sahitya Sabha said that Sankardev sought to unite all the factions of Assamese society and now Sangha is executing a reverse swipe to segregate them.