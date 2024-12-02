Sribhumi traders rally for suspension of trade with Bangladesh amidst protests

Silchar, Dec 2: The Indo-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced a complete and indefinite boycott of trade between India and Bangladesh.

This decision comes as part of rising protests against the ongoing atrocities against the minorities in Bangladesh and the insult to the Indian Tricolour.

Amaresh Roy, the General Secretary of the Chamber’s North East wing, confirmed the decision to The Assam Tribune, saying that a written communication has been sent to the Customs Department to inform them of the move.

Additionally, the District Commissioner of Sribhumi has also been notified about the boycott of goods flowing to and from Bangladesh. “We cannot stand by while the Hindu community faces violence, and our National Flag is insulted in Bangladesh. This boycott is a symbol of our protest,” Roy added.

The boycott has garnered support from local politicians, including North Sribhumi MLA Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha, who expressed solidarity with the traders.

In a letter to the District Commissioner, Purkayastha urged the government to halt all export and import activities with Bangladesh via the Sutarkandi border and the Sribhumi Steamerghat, citing growing tensions in Bangladesh and fears of further escalation.

"As the sentiment of the people in Sribhumi District is high due to the arrest of Chinmoykrishna Das and the ongoing targeting of the Hindu minority community, the situation has become volatile. Several temples, shops, and houses of Hindus in Bangladesh have been vandalised, and people have been made hostages. This could have serious repercussions if trade continues through these routes," the MLA wrote in his letter.

District Commissioner PK Dwivedi acknowledged receiving the traders' communication and assured that he would look into the matter.

However, he clarified that there has been no official government order regarding the suspension of trade with Bangladesh as of yet.

In recent days, Sribhumi has witnessed growing anger over the persecution of minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh.

On Sunday, thousands of protesters gathered in Ulukandi village, Sribhumi, and marched towards the Sutarkandi border, demanding an immediate end to the escalating atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

Tensions flared when demonstrators attempted to breach a police barricade twice, though authorities quickly regained control. The march, dubbed the ‘Bangladesh Cholo’ movement, was organised by the Manch and announced on November 28 to raise awareness about the ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.