Sribhumi tops Barak valley in HS Arts & Science; Cachar sees worrying decline

Silchar, Apr 30: Sribhumi district has stood out in Barak Valley this year by outperforming neighbouring Cachar and Hailakandi in the Higher Secondary Examination, particularly in the Arts and Science streams.

The results, announced on Wednesday by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), reflect Sribhumi’s steady academic progress, driven by the hard work of its students and teachers.

In the Arts stream, 8,725 students from Sribhumi appeared for the exams, and 6,907 cleared them — recording an impressive 79.16% pass rate. In comparison, Hailakandi stood at 66.15% and Cachar trailed with just 58.96%.

Sribhumi further consolidated its lead in the Science stream, where 1,229 out of 1,452 students passed — achieving a commendable pass percentage of 84.64%. Cachar followed with 80.93%, while Hailakandi posted 77.24%.

However, in the Commerce stream, Sribhumi fell behind its Barak Valley peers. Hailakandi topped with 85.34%, followed by Cachar at 81.04%, while Sribhumi lagged at 68.36%.

A year-on-year comparison paints a concerning picture for Cachar. Once a strong contender, the district has seen a sharp dip in performance.

In 2024, it had reported 74.21% in Arts, 82.30% in Science, and 89.46% in Commerce. The decline across all three streams this year points to possible gaps in academic support and consistency.

State-wide, Science students have once again emerged as top performers in the Higher Secondary exams for the second consecutive year.

Of the 56,909 students who appeared in the Science stream, 48,309 cleared the exams — translating to an overall pass percentage of 84.88%. First Division was secured by 25,827 students, while 19,286 passed in the Second Division and 3,196 in the Third.

Female students outshone their male counterparts, with a pass rate of 85.54% compared to 84.39% among boys — a trend that further underscores the growing academic resilience among young women in the state.

As Sribhumi celebrates its success, the results also raise pressing questions for Cachar district, whose consistent decline could warrant immediate academic intervention and policy focus.