Sribhumi pays tribute to 26 brave sepoys of 1857 Mutiny at Malegarh

Sribhumi, Dec 18: The Sribhumi district administration, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) and a non-government organisation (NGO), paid rich tributes to the Indian sepoys who sacrificed their lives during the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 at Malegarh.

The event, held on Wednesday, was marked by the paying of floral tributes to the martyrs, with several dignitaries taking part in the ceremony.

Sribhumi Circle Officer J Christina, BSF Commandant Sanjoy Kumar, social worker Sahidul Islam, Patkai Trekker Coordinator Mujib Ahmed, and Arup Roy were among those who honoured the brave sepoys who fought valiantly against British forces during the historic revolt.

Malegarh, located approximately 20 km from Karimganj on the Indo-Bangladesh border, holds historical significance as the site where a group of 26 rebel soldiers fought fiercely against the British contingent of the Sylhet Light Infantry.

The battle saw the death of Major Byng, the British commander, and the martyrdom of 26 sepoys whose graves lie in the area today.

The district administration has made efforts to preserve the artefacts from that time, including a pistol, two swords, and three cannons used by the sepoys during the mutiny.

In addition to the tribute ceremony, a vibrant cultural programme was organised by various local organisations.

The NGO, Patkai Trekker, which has been working to highlight the historical importance of Malegarh, has urged the state’s tourism department to recognise the site and promote it as a key destination for history enthusiasts and tourists alike.

Although Malegarh hillock in Latu, a small village in Sribhumi, remains relatively unknown in mainstream history, it played a crucial role in the 1857 revolt.

The bravery of the rebel soldiers here continues to be a point of pride for the region, and efforts are ongoing to ensure their sacrifices are remembered by future generations.