Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University gets new registrar

Dibrugarh, Nov 29: Pankaj Borthakur has been appointed the registrar of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University (SSASU) based on recommendations of the selection committee and approved by the executive council of SSASU.

Previously, Borthakur served as a controller of examinations in the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (now the Assam State School Education Board). He has been transferred with a promotion. Prior to that, he served as an administrative officer (National Games 2005), Assam Olympic Association; executive HRD at Jalan Industries Private Limited; executive officer at Dibrugarh University; and deputy controller of examinations at Dibrugarh University.

He happens to be the first regularised registrar of the university. He joined the office on Wednesday.

Similarly, Arinjit Hazarika joined Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University in the post of controller of examinations on Thursday. Earlier, Hazarika served as training and placement officer, academic officer, deputy controller of examinations-A, deputy controller of examinations-B, and deputy registrar (academic) at Dibrugarh University.





By-

Staff Correspondent