Sri Raghupati releases in theatres on Monday days after being banned

Guwahati, June 5: The Ravi Sarma starrer movie Sri Raghupati got a clean chit from the Gauhati High Court for its release on Monday after the movie was initially banned from screening on 2nd June, 2023.

In a stay order earlier issued by the Gauhati High Court on 31st May, 2023, the movie Sri Raghupati was barred from release following a complaint filed by former producer Sailen Kumar Sarma over alleged breach of contract.

The movie has started screening in theatres from Monday at 11 AM after an arbitration appeal was filed in the high court following the announcement of the stay order on the release of the movie.















