Spiritual fervour grips Sivasagar as devotees throng Shiva Dol on Maha Shivaratri

Sivasagar, Feb 15: A large number of devotees thronged the Shiva Dol in Sivasagar on Sunday as the Maha Shivaratri fair entered its second day, lending the temple premises a vibrant spiritual fervour.

The celebrations, organised by the Shiva Dol Development Council, witnessed an overwhelming turnout from early morning, with devotees lining up in long queues to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

The gates of the revered shrine were opened at 4 am, following which devotees began arriving to perform rituals and seek blessings. Many were seen waiting patiently in queues since dawn.

The temple complex resonated with chants of Har Har Mahadev as devotees lit lamps, offered milk and bel leaves, and performed traditional rituals.

“I have been here since around 6.30 am. The number of devotees has increased this year. Despite the long wait, everyone is enthusiastic because today is a very sacred day for us. Offering prayers at Shiva Dol on Maha Shivaratri brings immense peace and spiritual fulfilment," said a devotee, who had been standing in the queue since early morning.









The festive spirit extended beyond the temple, with a grand fair in the temple premises drawing large crowds. More than 500 traders from different parts of Assam have set up stalls offering traditional food, handicrafts, household items, toys and religious artefacts.

Families, children, and visitors from neighbouring districts were seen enjoying the fair, making the event a blend of spirituality and cultural celebration.

Local authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

Security personnel, volunteers, and health teams have been deployed to manage the crowd and assist devotees. Adequate lighting, drinking water facilities, and traffic regulation measures have also been put in place.

The Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Shiva Dol began began on February 14 and will continue until February 18. Considering the significance of the festival and the expected influx of devotees, the Sivasagar District Administration has declared Monday as a local holiday.