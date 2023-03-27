Speeding truck kills leopard cat in Assam’s Bongaigaon district

Abhayapuri, March 27: In a tragic incident, a leopard cat was reportedly killed after being hit by a speeding truck on Monday in Bongaigon district of Assam.

The incident occurred in Kakoijana on National Highway 117 in Thakurani Para area where the leopard cat was suspected to be crossing the road when a speeding truck hit it.

The Abhayapuri Forest Department reached the site and sent the carcass for post-mortem.

The forest department has also urged the drivers to maintain the speed limit while travelling through the area. The Kakoijana area is known as the home for leopards and golden langurs and such incidents have been reported from the area in the past.

Earlier this, a leopard was killed by a speeding vehicle last month on Nagaon bypass road when the animal was trying to cross the road.